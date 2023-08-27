Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF) Short Interest Update

Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,800 shares, a growth of 99.4% from the July 31st total of 129,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Huatai Securities Price Performance
Shares of Huatai Securities stock remained flat at 1.25 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 1.25. Huatai Securities has a 12-month low of 1.12 and a 12-month high of 1.25.
Huatai Securities Company Profile
