Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF) Short Interest Update

Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,800 shares, a growth of 99.4% from the July 31st total of 129,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Huatai Securities Price Performance

Shares of Huatai Securities stock remained flat at 1.25 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 1.25. Huatai Securities has a 12-month low of 1.12 and a 12-month high of 1.25.

Huatai Securities Company Profile

Huatai Securities Co, Ltd., a security company, provides financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company buys and sells stocks, funds, bonds, futures, and options on behalf of clients; and provides various financial products and asset allocation, margin financing, securities lending, securities-backed lending, and margin securities lending services.

