HHG Capital Co. (NASDAQ:HHGCR) Short Interest Update

HHG Capital Co. (NASDAQ:HHGCR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
HHG Capital Price Performance
HHGCR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,366. HHG Capital has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16.
About HHG Capital
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HHG Capital
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for HHG Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HHG Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.