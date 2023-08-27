HHG Capital Co. (NASDAQ:HHGCR) Short Interest Update

HHG Capital Co. (NASDAQ:HHGCR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

HHG Capital Price Performance

HHGCR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,366. HHG Capital has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16.

About HHG Capital

See Also

HHG Capital Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

