Head-To-Head Comparison: ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) versus Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX)

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) and Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.3% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.6% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Arcellx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.



Profitability

This table compares ImmunityBio and Arcellx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunityBio -79,961.99% N/A -135.33% Arcellx N/A -46.20% -25.29%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunityBio 0 1 0 0 2.00 Arcellx 0 0 10 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ImmunityBio and Arcellx, as reported by MarketBeat.

ImmunityBio presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 142.42%. Arcellx has a consensus target price of $53.42, suggesting a potential upside of 50.09%. Given ImmunityBio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ImmunityBio is more favorable than Arcellx.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ImmunityBio and Arcellx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunityBio $240,000.00 3,136.72 -$416.57 million N/A N/A Arcellx N/A N/A -$188.68 million ($3.96) -8.99

Arcellx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ImmunityBio.

Risk and Volatility

ImmunityBio has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcellx has a beta of -0.69, meaning that its stock price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ImmunityBio beats Arcellx on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImmunityBio



ImmunityBio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers. The company also develops therapeutic agents, which are in Phase II or III clinical trial for the treatment of liquid and solid tumors, including bladder, pancreatic, and lung cancers, as well as pathogens as SARS-CoV-2 and HIV. It has collaboration agreements with National Cancer Institute and Amyris, Inc.; and license agreements with LadRx Corporation, GlobeImmune, Inc., Access to Advanced Health Institute, 3M Innovative Properties Company, Sanford Health, Shenzhen Beike Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., and Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. The company is based in San Diego, California.

About Arcellx



Arcellx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM). It is also developing ACLX-001, an immunotherapeutic combination composed of ARC-T cells and bi-valent SparX proteins targeting BCMA to treat r/r MM; ACLX-002 and ACLX-003 for treating r/r acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and product candidates for solid tumor programs. It has strategic alliance with Kite Pharma, Inc. to co-develop and co-commercialize CART-ddBCMA. The company was formerly known as Encarta Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Arcellx, Inc. in January 2016. Arcellx, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

