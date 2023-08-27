Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Short Interest Down 47.5% in August

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,700 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the July 31st total of 717,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardforce AI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Guardforce AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Guardforce AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardforce AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardforce AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardforce AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Guardforce AI Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GFAI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. 328,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,853. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Guardforce AI has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $36.90.

About Guardforce AI

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Secured Logistics Business, General Security Solutions, Robotics Solution Business, and Information Security Business. Its services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, consolidate cash center, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

