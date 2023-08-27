Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSPT) Short Interest Up 100.5% in August

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a growth of 100.5% from the July 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Golden Star Enterprises Stock Performance

GSPT stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Golden Star Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.04.

Golden Star Enterprises Company Profile

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., doing business as Super Fresh Foods, operates as a direct-to-consumer meal subscription company. It uses proprietary software to manage its logistics by tracking meals from ordering, ingredient acquisition, meal preparation, delivery, and payment across a platform of meal delivery assets.

