Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSPT) Short Interest Up 100.5% in August

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a growth of 100.5% from the July 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Golden Star Enterprises Stock Performance
GSPT stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Golden Star Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.04.
Golden Star Enterprises Company Profile
