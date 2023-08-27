Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Short Interest Down 77.3% in August

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the July 31st total of 277,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,614. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average of $21.34. The company has a market capitalization of $374.28 million, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Increases Dividend

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Global X FinTech Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.00.

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

