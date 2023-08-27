Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

LANDM stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.71.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $0.1042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. This is an increase from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.