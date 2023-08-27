Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GAINN remained flat at $23.30 during trading on Friday. 2,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,753. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a 52 week low of $22.21 and a 52 week high of $24.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.47.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 15th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th.

About Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

