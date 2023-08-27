GeniuX One Day Volume Reaches $159,477.03 (IUX)

GeniuX (IUX) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last seven days, GeniuX has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One GeniuX token can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. GeniuX has a market capitalization of $523,467.15 and approximately $159,477.03 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000956 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.
GeniuX Profile
GeniuX’s genesis date was June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,209,628 tokens. The official website for GeniuX is genius-assets.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GeniuX is geniusassets.medium.com.
GeniuX Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeniuX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeniuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
