Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,500 shares, an increase of 73.0% from the July 31st total of 228,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 209,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,531 shares in the company, valued at $406,593. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 443,300 shares of company stock worth $1,209,944. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Galecto by 3,699.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Galecto by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Galecto by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Galecto stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.59. 455,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,392. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.88. Galecto has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $3.70.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.19. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Galecto will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Galecto in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Galecto in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. SVB Securities cut Galecto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Leerink Partnrs cut Galecto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Galecto from $12.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galecto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled small molecule inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

