FY2023 EPS Estimates for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Reduced by Analyst

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note issued on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.10 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.12. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $8.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.17.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 1.0 %

AMN stock opened at $87.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $81.15 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.37.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The business had revenue of $991.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,536.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.5% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Eley Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 22,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.