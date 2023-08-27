FY2023 Earnings Forecast for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Issued By Zacks Research

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for TransDigm Group in a report issued on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Kedia now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $22.78 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $21.49. The consensus estimate for TransDigm Group’s current full-year earnings is $23.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $6.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $6.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $24.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $7.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $28.98 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $920.54.

Shares of TDG opened at $864.77 on Friday. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $940.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $876.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $801.05.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total transaction of $2,561,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total value of $10,395,103.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total value of $2,561,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,602 shares of company stock valued at $51,247,446. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

