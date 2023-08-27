Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Friedman Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FRD opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. Friedman Industries has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The company has a market capitalization of $102.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.28.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $124.19 million during the quarter.

Friedman Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Friedman Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 3.29%.

In related news, CEO Mike J. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of Friedman Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,347.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alex Larue sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $57,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,944.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,347.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $197,190. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Friedman Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRD. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Friedman Industries by 15.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Friedman Industries during the third quarter worth $99,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Friedman Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in Friedman Industries by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 129,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 83,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

