Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX) Short Interest Down 41.6% in August

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the July 31st total of 99,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 815,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ FRTX remained flat at $0.65 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,099. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.54.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops FRTX-02 (BBI-02), an oral DYRK1A inhibitor that is completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; FRTX-10 (BBI-10), a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases; and FRTX-03, a topical DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of mild-to-moderate skin conditions, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.

