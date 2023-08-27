Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX) Short Interest Down 41.6% in August

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the July 31st total of 99,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 815,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ FRTX remained flat at $0.65 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,099. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.54.
About Fresh Tracks Therapeutics
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.