First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Down 72.1% in August

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the July 31st total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IFV traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.94. The company had a trading volume of 42,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,582. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $18.91. The stock has a market cap of $252.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.86.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.3081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

