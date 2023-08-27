First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Down 72.1% in August

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the July 31st total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IFV traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.94. The company had a trading volume of 42,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,582. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $18.91. The stock has a market cap of $252.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.86.
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.3081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
