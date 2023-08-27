First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the July 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCO traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $20.35. 35,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,660. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $24.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.67.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3516 per share. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,023,009.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

