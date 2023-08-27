First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the July 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCO traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $20.35. 35,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,660. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $24.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.67.
First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3516 per share. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.
Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Citizens BancShares
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.