First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FACO stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.22. 5,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,039. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.03. First Acceptance has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.60.

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $112.65 million during the quarter. First Acceptance had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%.

First Acceptance Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the selling, servicing, and underwriting of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products. The firm markets its services through the Acceptance Insurance, Yale Insurance, and Insurance Plus brands. Its products include bad credit automobile insurance, motorcycle insurance, military motorcycle insurance, roadside assistance, renters insurance, pet insurance, and life insurance.

