Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFVW) Short Interest Down 70.4% in August

Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFVW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the July 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Feutune Light Acquisition Price Performance

Feutune Light Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. Feutune Light Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Feutune Light Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFVW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 420,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Feutune Light Acquisition Company Profile

Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

