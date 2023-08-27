Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EXR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.43.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EXR

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $127.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $123.67 and a 52 week high of $211.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 262.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.