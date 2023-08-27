EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) Short Interest Down 77.7% in August

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a drop of 77.7% from the July 31st total of 132,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EUDA Health Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EUDA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. 294,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,156. EUDA Health has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EUDA Health

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EUDA. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in EUDA Health in the first quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EUDA Health in the second quarter worth $37,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in EUDA Health in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in EUDA Health by 55.4% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,560,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 556,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EUDA Health

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses.

