Ethereum Classic 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $52.95 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $15.80 or 0.00060763 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.25 billion and $52.95 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,003.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00249898 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.50 or 0.00732573 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00014659 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.48 or 0.00551744 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00116915 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003825 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,695,374 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

