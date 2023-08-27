Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Iveco Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IVCGF opened at $9.33 on Thursday. Iveco Group has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average of $9.00.

Get Iveco Group alerts:

About Iveco Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Iveco Group N.V. engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, servicing, and financing of trucks, commercial vehicles, buses and specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense, and other applications in Italy and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Iveco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.