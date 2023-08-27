Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) PT Lowered to GBX 2,040 at Barclays

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 2,200 ($28.07) to GBX 2,040 ($26.03) in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DWVYF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Derwent London from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Derwent London from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 10th.
Derwent London plc owns 75 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.9 billion as at 30 June 2022, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
