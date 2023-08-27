Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Update

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the July 31st total of 225,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 422,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Defense Metals stock remained flat at $0.15 on Friday. 40,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,606. Defense Metals has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20.

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

