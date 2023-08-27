Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Update

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the July 31st total of 225,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 422,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Defense Metals Price Performance
Defense Metals stock remained flat at $0.15 on Friday. 40,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,606. Defense Metals has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20.
Defense Metals Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Defense Metals
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Up Stocks
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.