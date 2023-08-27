CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) vs. Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Critical Contrast

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Free Report) and CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Icade and CTO Realty Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icade N/A N/A N/A CTO Realty Growth -2.55% -0.52% -0.25%

Dividends

Icade pays an annual dividend of $3.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. CTO Realty Growth pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Icade pays out 300.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CTO Realty Growth pays out -490.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icade 2 3 1 0 1.83 CTO Realty Growth 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Icade and CTO Realty Growth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Icade currently has a consensus price target of $45.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.37%. CTO Realty Growth has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.58%. Given Icade’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Icade is more favorable than CTO Realty Growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Icade and CTO Realty Growth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icade N/A N/A N/A $1.22 28.56 CTO Realty Growth $82.32 million 4.72 $3.16 million ($0.31) -55.22

CTO Realty Growth has higher revenue and earnings than Icade. CTO Realty Growth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Icade, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.3% of Icade shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of CTO Realty Growth shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of CTO Realty Growth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Icade beats CTO Realty Growth on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Icade

As a commercial property investor (portfolio worth EUR 7.7bn on a full consolidation basis as of 06/30/2023) and a developer of homes, offices and public amenities (2022 economic revenue of EUR 1.3bn), Icade designs, builds, manages and invests in cities, neighbourhoods and buildings that are innovative, diverse, inclusive and connected, with a reduced carbon footprint. Desirable places to live and work. In collaboration with its stakeholders, Icade has made low carbon a strategic priority in order to reinvent real estate and create cities that are healthier, happier and more hospitable. Icade is a key player in Greater Paris and major French cities. It is listed as a "SIIC" on Euronext Paris and its leading shareholder is the Caisse des Depots group.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

