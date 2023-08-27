Credit Suisse Group Trims Fortis (TSE:FTS) Target Price to C$60.50

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from C$61.50 to C$60.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FTS. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$58.23.

Fortis Price Performance

Fortis stock opened at C$53.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.19. Fortis has a one year low of C$48.45 and a one year high of C$62.00.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.01. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of C$2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.9805771 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.87%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

