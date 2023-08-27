Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 211.1% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Country Garden Stock Performance
Shares of Country Garden stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.75. 25,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87. Country Garden has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $11.00.
About Country Garden
