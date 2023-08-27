Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 211.1% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Country Garden Stock Performance

Shares of Country Garden stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.75. 25,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87. Country Garden has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

