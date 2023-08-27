COTI (COTI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $33.27 Million

COTI (COTI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One COTI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0383 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges. COTI has a market capitalization of $33.27 million and $1.72 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. COTI’s official website is coti.io. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork.

Buying and Selling COTI

According to CryptoCompare, “COTI is a blockchain platform that is designed to provide fast and inexpensive transactions, with a focus on scalability and user-friendliness. COTI uses a unique combination of directed acyclic graph (DAG) and blockchain technologies to achieve this, allowing it to process a high volume of transactions at a low cost.COTI is primarily used as a payment platform, allowing businesses and individuals to send and receive payments quickly and inexpensively. It also offers features such as support for multiple currencies, a decentralized marketplace, and a credit card processing platform.Overall, COTI aims to provide a user-friendly and accessible blockchain platform that can be used by businesses of all sizes, as well as individual users who want to participate in the global economy.”

