Conflux (CFX) Trading Down 5.7% Over Last Week

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $385.19 million and approximately $11.12 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,992.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00250024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.42 or 0.00732521 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00014704 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.86 or 0.00549535 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00060855 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00115296 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,170,105,381 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,169,843,218.670908 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.12291503 USD and is up 2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $18,178,236.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

