CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 105.1% from the July 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CNBX Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
CNBX Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 256,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,703. CNBX Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.
CNBX Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
