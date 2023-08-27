CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 105.1% from the July 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CNBX Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 256,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,703. CNBX Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and technologies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Cannabics SR, an oral capsule developed for the treatment of patients with advanced cancer and cancer anorexia cachexia syndrome.

