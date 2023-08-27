CIBC Analysts Give VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) a C$6.00 Price Target

CIBC set a C$6.00 price objective on VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FORA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares downgraded VerticalScope from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Cormark raised their price target on VerticalScope from C$5.75 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on VerticalScope from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on VerticalScope from C$13.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on VerticalScope from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.34.

Shares of VerticalScope stock opened at C$5.75 on Wednesday. VerticalScope has a 1 year low of C$2.64 and a 1 year high of C$13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$105.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of -0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.83.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, programmatic advertising, and custom content solutions; and e-commerce solutions.

