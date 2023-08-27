China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Short Interest Down 96.1% in August

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,700 shares, a drop of 96.1% from the July 31st total of 8,080,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

China Petroleum & Chemical Trading Up 1.9 %

SNPMF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 762 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,306. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $0.69.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

