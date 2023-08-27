Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the July 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

CHKR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,543. The firm has a market cap of $52.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $1.34.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.0178 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

