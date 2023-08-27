Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CHK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.64.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHK stock opened at $85.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.75% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 675.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 22,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 19,583 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,645.2% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 18,854 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,546,000 after buying an additional 14,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,198,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.