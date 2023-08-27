Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.80.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 0.9 %

CRL stock opened at $200.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.61. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $181.22 and a 52 week high of $262.00. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total value of $1,251,954.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $151,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,409,319.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,934 shares of company stock worth $1,722,048. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,570,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 49.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,659,000 after acquiring an additional 29,466 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 544,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,446,000 after acquiring an additional 33,721 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,348,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.