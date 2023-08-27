CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 69.9% from the July 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CEZ, a. s. Stock Performance

CZAVF remained flat at $39.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.01. CEZ, a. s. has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $39.50.

About CEZ, a. s.

CEZ, a. s. engages in the generation, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat in Western, Central, and Southeastern Europe. The company operates through four segments: Generation, Distribution, Sales, and Mining. It operates hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, coal, natural gas, biogas, and biomass power plants; and combined cycle gas turbine plant and small combined heat and power units.

