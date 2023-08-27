Casper (CSPR) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 26th. Casper has a market cap of $410.99 million and $2.00 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.0365 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,965,428,525 coins and its circulating supply is 11,274,903,919 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,963,159,384 with 11,272,765,730 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03598102 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $2,975,152.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

