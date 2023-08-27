Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Update

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a drop of 68.7% from the July 31st total of 143,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Carrefour in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRRFY
Carrefour Trading Up 0.4 %
Carrefour Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 2.29%.
Carrefour Company Profile
Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, childcare, and seasonal products.
