Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Abeona Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $5.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 50,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 18.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 156.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 87,057 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 206.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 69,539 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

