CannabisCoin Price Reaches $0.0026 on Major Exchanges (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CannabisCoin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $200,844.33 and approximately $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CannabisCoin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

