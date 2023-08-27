C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 89.7% from the July 31st total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,648,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

C-Bond Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CBNT stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 850,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,083. C-Bond Systems has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

About C-Bond Systems

C-Bond Systems, Inc, a nanotechnology company, owns, develops, manufactures, and sells patented C-Bond technology in the United Sates. The company's products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic performance system to enhance windshield safety and performance; C-Bond Secure, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to increase the strength of architectural glass and performance properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a patented nanotechnology ballistic-resistant film system that increases the structural integrity of glass.

