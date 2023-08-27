C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 89.7% from the July 31st total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,648,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
C-Bond Systems Stock Performance
Shares of CBNT stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 850,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,083. C-Bond Systems has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.
About C-Bond Systems
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than C-Bond Systems
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for C-Bond Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C-Bond Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.