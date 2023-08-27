Brokers Issue Forecasts for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note issued on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.06. The consensus estimate for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.72 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.30.

JBHT opened at $187.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $156.28 and a 52 week high of $209.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,821,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $62,781.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $182,268. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $510,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $62,781.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,502 shares of company stock worth $2,284,358 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

