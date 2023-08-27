British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the July 31st total of 582,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTAFF traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,066. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.84. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $43.21.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

