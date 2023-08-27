British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the July 31st total of 582,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.
British American Tobacco Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BTAFF traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,066. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.84. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $43.21.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than British American Tobacco
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.