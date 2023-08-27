BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) a C$75.00 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$75.00 price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ATD. CSFB raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$65.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$75.23.

ATD stock opened at C$71.29 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$54.12 and a one year high of C$71.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.36. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of C$22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.97 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.7936681 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

