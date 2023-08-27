BitShares Price Reaches $0.0083 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitShares has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a market cap of $24.96 million and $517,055.75 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009304 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001588 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002401 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,011,742 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

