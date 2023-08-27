Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Birks Group Stock Performance
Birks Group stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20. Birks Group has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $10.02.
Institutional Trading of Birks Group
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Birks Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Birks Group during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Birks Group by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Birks Group
Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Birks Group
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How to Invest in Esports
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.