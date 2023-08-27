BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,320 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,480 ($31.64) to GBX 2,320 ($29.60) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($29.98) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($35.72) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($29.34) to GBX 2,200 ($28.07) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.90) to GBX 2,300 ($29.34) in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,625 ($33.49) to GBX 2,715 ($34.64) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,276.43 ($29.04).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,071.43%.
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
