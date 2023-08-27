Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Raised to “Buy” at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BZH. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.33.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.59.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.54. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $572.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 18,103 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 17.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth $638,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

