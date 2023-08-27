BCE (TSE:BCE) Raised to Outperform Overweight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark reduced their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities raised BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares upgraded BCE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on BCE from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$62.50.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$56.32 on Wednesday. BCE has a 12 month low of C$54.62 and a 12 month high of C$65.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.16.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.79. BCE had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of C$6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that BCE will post 3.1983759 EPS for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.967 dividend. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.72%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

