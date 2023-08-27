Barclays Begins Coverage on CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

Barclays began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho cut CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group cut CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.10.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CNP

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

CNP opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $29.26. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 66.09%.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 44.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 29,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.